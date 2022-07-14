Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.59 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 242,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.