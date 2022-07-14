DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 262,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.