Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 70,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,180. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.