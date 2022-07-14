Greenleaf Trust Acquires 192 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,241,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,029 shares of company stock worth $61,758,615 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

