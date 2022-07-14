Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.06. 36,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,677. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.