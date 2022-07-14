DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $40,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 437,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,758,615. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

