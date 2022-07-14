Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.05. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

