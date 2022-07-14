DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $32.57 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $32,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 19,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

