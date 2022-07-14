DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

DLR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.92. 8,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

