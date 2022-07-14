CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $34,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 316,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,408,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

