Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.81. 22,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

