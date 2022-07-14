Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

TRV stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.64. 14,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,940. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

