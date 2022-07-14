Comerica Bank Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.83. 20,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

