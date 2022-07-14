Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $236.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,319. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $239.17 and a 52-week high of $420.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.38.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

