Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 11,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,365. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

