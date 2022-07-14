Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 86,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

