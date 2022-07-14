Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. 70,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.