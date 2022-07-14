Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,470 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 154,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

