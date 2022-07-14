Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

