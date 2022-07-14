Greenleaf Trust Has $557,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 80,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,692. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

