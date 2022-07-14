AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 2,572 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

VZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 154,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.