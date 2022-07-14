Winning Points Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 51,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

