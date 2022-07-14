10,461 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,461 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.50. 9,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

