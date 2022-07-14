Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys Shares of 515 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.25. 16,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,423. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

