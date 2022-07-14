Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 22.5% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 580,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,234. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

