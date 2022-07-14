DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $34,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,186. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.09. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

