Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.36. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

