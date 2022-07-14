DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $43.09 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,206 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.43. 292,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,444,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

