Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.57.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.49. 10,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,698. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.00 and a 200 day moving average of $397.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.