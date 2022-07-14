DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $50,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $231,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $234,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 75,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

