Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

