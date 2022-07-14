Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.85 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $662.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,340. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

