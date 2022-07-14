Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 258,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,408,760. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

