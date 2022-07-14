Comerica Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $464.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,512. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $490.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average is $435.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

