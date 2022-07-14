Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 750 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catalent by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 14,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

