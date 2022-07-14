Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

UHS stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.68. 2,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

