Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

BLK stock traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.50. 6,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $623.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

