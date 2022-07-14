Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.99. 1,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.