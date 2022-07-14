Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $85.70. 12,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.