Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,165 shares of company stock worth $7,998,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 94,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,906,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

