Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 35,103 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,535,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,288,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,227,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.74. 8,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

