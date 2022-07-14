Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,593 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 132,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.94. 61,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

