Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $38.25 on Thursday, hitting $2,205.49. 22,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,258.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,537.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,279.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

