Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 2,053 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 443,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

