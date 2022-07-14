Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Visa comprises 7.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $198,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The stock has a market cap of $378.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

