Girard Partners LTD. Sells 33,254 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,254 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 145,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.