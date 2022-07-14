Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 171,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.