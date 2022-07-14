Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 3,373 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 163,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

