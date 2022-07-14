Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 112,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 145,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

