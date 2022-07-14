Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

PFE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

